Pritzker signs bill to allow schools to supply diabetes drug

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed legislation allowing schools to store an undesignated supply of glucagon to treat students with diabetes.

“Ensuring schools across the state have access to glucagon will better serve our students, parents and communities,” Pritzker said. “People with diabetes depend on this life-saving drug, and now students will always have access at a moment’s notice.”

Under the new law, undesignated glucagon must be stored in a location immediately accessible to a school nurse or a designated care aide who can administer it to a student if authorized and if the student’s prescribed glucagon is not available on site or expired. After the administration of undesignated glucagon, a school must immediately notify the student’s parent, guardian or emergency contact.

The term "undesignated" refers to glucagon prescribed in the name of the school.

House Bill 822 takes effect immediately.

