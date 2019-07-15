Pritzker signs Bristow’s bill to cut red tape for firearms owners

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

Law-abiding gun owners will see much-needed relief from burdensome regulations under legislation passed by state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) signed into law on Friday. The legislation is aimed to help ease the application process for a firearm owner identification card and concealed-carry licenses and providing additional aid to members of the military and law enforcement.

“I’m proud to have helped lead the fight in Illinois to reduce the consistent burdens that politicians try and place on law-abiding gun owners in Illinois,” Bristow said. “We have too much red tape that has been placed on gun owners, including those that have undergone extensive training like our military members and police officers. This new law will also protect one of the major economic drivers in downstate Illinois.”

Bristow’s Senate Bill 1139 will:

Extend the life of renewed concealed carry licenses by setting the new expiration date five years from the expiration of the previous license as opposed to five years from the renewal application date. This will ensure that applicants do not lose time on their license simply from renewing earlier.

Exempt the World Shooting Complex at Sparta from recent restrictive firearm dealer licensing requirements.

Clarify that qualified current and retired law enforcement members in Illinois are exempt from concealed-carry restrictions under federal law.

Allow off-duty law enforcement members to carry a concealed firearm while hunting.

Allow military members to apply for a FOID or a concealed-carry license at the age of 18, rather than requiring the permission of a parent or guardian.

“As a steadfast supporter of the Second Amendment, I will continue to advance and promote bills that help our law-abiding gun owners and sportsmen in Illinois,” Bristow said. “I want to thank the legislators, both Republican and Democrat, who helped craft and support this legislation, and I’m proud to see it become law in the state of Illinois.”

