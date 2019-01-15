Pritzker signs executive order to address government transparency

Pritzker

In his first official act as the 43rd governor of Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker signed his first executive order to usher in a renewed era of transparency among state agencies. This is a “back to basics” focus on serving the public and a requirement that all agencies ensure they are in compliance with the law.

Making good government a top priority, the first executive order of the Pritzker administration will direct state agencies, boards and commissions to immediately review their compliance with statutory mandates, come into compliance with data transparency laws and release all data that is required to be disclosed under state law, as well as review potential voluntary disclosures that would improve transparency and provide plans to address all audit findings of the past four years.

“Good government starts with making the state accountable to its people and ensuring every Illinoisan has access to the services they need,” Pritzker said. “Our state’s hardworking residents deserve to know how taxpayer money is being spent, and I will ensure that transparency is a core value of my administration. By shining a light on how the state is and isn’t living up to its responsibility to our citizens, we can start making real improvements in the lives of families across Illinois.”

The elements of the executive order include:

• A requirement that every agency, board and commission review all statutory obligations and audit findings from the past four years and provide a plan within 60 days to address findings;

• A requirement that every agency board and commission review laws and regulations on publishing data and ensure compliance within 30 days;

• A requirement that every agency, board and commission review their data publishing practices — including past practices — within 60 days to move toward greater voluntary data disclosure.

“Governor Pritzker is beginning his term by providing bold leadership with a commonsense measure holding state government accountable to its people,” former Governor Jim Edgar said. “This initial action by Governor Pritzker shows Illinoisans that he will prioritize high-quality services to residents that are provided effectively, efficiently and transparently.”

“Illinoisans deserve to have a state government that is open and accountable to the people, and focused on delivering needed services effectively and transparently,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said. “Bringing the state into compliance with transparency requirements on day one in office shows this governor is working to move beyond our past and chart the right course for Illinois.”

“Taxpayers ought to know how their money is being used and if the state is actually serving its residents, and Governor Pritzker understands that,” state Sen. Andy Manar said. “In his first act as governor, he is demonstrating leadership and inviting accountability into the crucial services our state provides, and that will help all Illinoisans restore trust in their government.”

“For too long, the state has withheld critical data on how human services are functioning, but Governor Pritzker’s executive order writes a new chapter of good government for the state of Illinois,” said Thomas Yates, executive director of Legal Council for Health Justice. “We think everyone — providers, recipients, and the public — should be able to see accurate, up-to-date information about how human services and health care are administered by the state. With this executive order, state agencies will be on track to provide data to better inform policy for programs that improve the lives of millions of people in Illinois.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter