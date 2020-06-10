Pritzker signs state budget

× Expand The Illinois State Capitol

SB 264, HB357) that maintains funding for critical programs, such as education, health care, and human services while advocating for a national program to support state and local governments. SB2099, providing authorization for Illinois to directly access the Federal Reserve Bank’s Municipal Liquidity Facility program was signed May 29.

“Since taking office, my administration has prioritized effective and efficient government as we’ve worked to undo years of financial mismanagement while rebuilding our hollowed out state government,” Pritzker said. “The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the enormous role government plays in keeping communities safe and providing the tools people need to build better lives. While the pandemic has had a devastating impact on our state revenues, investing in our people will allow the state to rebound and recover from this pandemic as we safely re-open. I will continue to advocate for a national program to support state and local governments to make up the difference in the revenues that fund vital services like hospitals and salaries for teachers and first responders.”

The major components of the FY21 budget invest in the governor's key priorities of education, healthcare, public safety, vital human services, criminal justice reform, and ongoing COVID-19 relief, while fully funding the state's pension contributions.

The budget also directs more than $5 billion in federal aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and other federal aid packages, to public health, social services, small businesses, local governments and households, including funding targeted to communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The budget reflects reductions in operations appropriations of $200 million and another $140 million at the Department of Transportation from introduced levels and includes savings from an ongoing partial hiring freeze and restricted operations expenditures.

If Congress fails to enact funding for states and local governments in the near term and additional revenue from Public Act 101-8 doesn’t pass, the governor and his administration will work with the newly created Legislative Budget Oversight Commission and the Illinois General Assembly to identify solutions for addressing any financial gaps.

The budget will go into effect on July 1, the beginning of the state's 2021 fiscal year.

Crowe approves

Realizing the financial devastation the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on local communities, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is relieved by the investments made for downstate Illinois in next year’s budget, which the governor signed into law Wednesday.

“It’s difficult to think of one department or industry that hasn’t been hurt by the pandemic,” Crowe said. “This budget recognizes our state’s fiscal reality, while funding essential services in downstate Illinois’ education institutions, health departments, businesses and local governments.”

The FY 21 budget:

• Continues to fulfill the state’s commitment to fully fund P-12 and higher education, with an additional $12.7 million going to the Illinois State Board of Education,

• Provides an additional $400 million for local health departments,

• Gives more than $200 million to help businesses affected by COVID-19 in downstate communities, and

• Allocates $250 million in CARES Act funding for downstate local governments.

“With funding for businesses dependent on geographic location within state lines, investments will be seen in every corner of Illinois,” Crowe said. “Grants and other resources are also secured specifically for daycare providers in an effort to provide much-needed support when residents return to work.”

In addition, the budget appropriates nearly $60 million in funding to the Department of Employment Security to address the challenges with the unemployment system, allowing the department to hire more staff for assistance on claims.

