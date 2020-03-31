Program distributes $3,000 in gift cards from restaurants

Patton

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton announced the distribution of more than $3,000 in local restaurant gift cards.

“Our Feed the Community Program uniquely supports both our residents and our local restaurants,” Patton said.

The program utilizes monetary donations to purchase gift cards from restaurants. Gift cards are then provided to community organizations, including Neighbors in Need, Faith Coalition, Glen Ed Pantry, NAACP, and the Main Street Community Center, who are able to distribute them directly to residents in need. Gift cards have also been provided to SIUE to assist students who remain on campus.

“More than 100 gift cards have been purchased from our local restaurants, including Chava’s Sugar Fire, Chicken Salad Chick, Peel, Doc’s, Joe’s Pizza, and Wang Gang,” City Clerk, Jeanne Wojcieszak said. “The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze me.”

“I ask all our residents to continue to support our local restaurants by either buying a gift card for themselves to use in the future, purchasing a gift card and donating it to our Feed the Community Program, or sending a monetary donation to our program,” Patton said. “Our locally owned restaurants have made Edwardsville into a foodie town. Let’s show them our support!”

The city continues to accept monetary donations for the program. Checks, cash, or gift cards can be placed in the after-hours drop box at City Hall or mailed to the City Clerk’s Office at 118 Hillsboro, P.O Box 407, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Credit cards are also accepted by calling (618) 692-7500.

