Program helps departments buy firefighting and ambulance equipment

The Office of the State Fire Marshal announced the application period is open for the Small Equipment Grant Program. Interested departments should send an application to OSFM no later than Feb. 29. OSFM will award $3.5 million to eligible fire departments and ambulance services during this application period.

The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. This program addresses a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire departments are eligible to apply. In addition, stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers are eligible to apply.

Fire department, fire protection districts and township fire department applicants are required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

Additional information including the application can be found here.

Completed applications should be submitted to:

Office of the State Fire Marshal

Small Equipment Grant Program

1035 Stevenson Drive

Springfield, IL 62703

