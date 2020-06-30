Program to provide meals at Illinois childcare centers

× Expand Students eat a meal in this stock photo.

The Illinois State Board of Education announced Tuesday funding is available for the Child and Adult Care Food Program in fiscal year 2021. The program assists childcare centers, Head Start programs, before- and after-school programs, emergency shelters, and day care home providers with funding to serve healthy meals to children.

The COVID-19 pandemic means more families depend on federally funded nutrition programs. Funding from this program has provided meals to thousands of children at emergency childcare centers across the state during the pandemic. All participating childcare centers must provide meals to enrolled children at no additional cost. Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“As Illinois safely reopens under Governor Spritzer's Restore Illinois plan, the Child and Adult Care Food Program will ensure children in day care and childcare across the state receive nutritious meals,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said. “The program will help thousands of Illinois children get free meals as their parents head back to work. ISBE is proud to administer this program and work with child care and day care centers across the state to keep children fed.”

Individuals in households who participate in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. The USDA Household Income Eligibility Guidelines determine eligibility to receive free meal benefits for families that do not receive TANF or SNAP benefits. If a household’s income falls within or below the listed guidelines, a member of the household should contact their child care center or day care home provider to learn about benefits of the CACFP. They may be required to complete an application and provide income, TANF, or SNAP information.

Children enrolled in Head Start or Early Head Start programs at approved Head Start facilities and foster care children who are legal responsibilities of the state or court also receive free meal benefits. Parents or guardians should contact their childcare center or day care home provider to find out if they participate in CACFP.

