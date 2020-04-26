Project Care helps those needing food during COVID-19 crisis

× Expand Project Care workers cook and prepare food for delivery three times per week.

Volunteers at Project Care’s Alton location deliver food throughout the community.

Consistent themes during the COVID-19 pandemic have been anguish over neighbors’ hardships and a longing to help those who suddenly find themselves struggling to put food on the table for their families. Project Care is providing a means to provide that assistance.

Susan Ryan is the spokesperson for AltonWorks, the project started last year by John and Jayne Simmons to revitalize Alton. Alton Forward is the nonprofit arm of AltonWorks.

“With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, AltonWorks has pivoted its focus to concentrate on Alton Forward and its Project Care effort to help those in immediate and dire need of food,” she said.

Project Care is a collaboration among farmers, restaurateurs, chefs, food suppliers and social service organizations. It assists in obtaining resources to ensure residents stay nourished during this unprecedented time.

The project uses volunteer resources to coordinate the collection and distribution of food and essential items. Its goal is to prepare and deliver meals in the most hygienic and efficient manner possible. It helps to not only feed families but also to support the social distancing needed to contain the pandemic.

Ryan said the project was born out of an urgent need.

“Food is such an essential part of daily life,” she said. “People did not have any opportunity to plan for losing their jobs and their means for supporting themselves in such a sudden and critical way.”

× Expand Food is bagged and boxed for delivery so recipients don’t have to leave their homes.

Project Care provides assistance to those in need and allows people wanting to help others an avenue to do so, as well. It has locations in North St. Louis and Alton. The Alton location operates out of the old Riverbend Billiards building on Broadway.

Project Care provides food to families through two methods. People can call (618) 433-9214 and request food. Deliveries are made to homes three days a week so people don’t have to expose themselves to the virus by leaving their house.

The project is also working through the local clergy network. Ryan said Jason Harrison, president of the Madison County Ministerial Alliance, has been instrumental bringing religious leaders together to help.

“Jason has done an incredible job of bringing clergy together to identify people in need who otherwise might not come forward on their own,” Ryan said. “There are people who are homeless or do not have access to social media or the internet. He has rallied the clerical community to make sure we’re knocking on doors and reaching people.”

Ryan said Project Care has already delivered food to more than 1,000 families. Many children used to get their nourishment through school lunch programs and need assistance now, she said.

Local chef Rex Hale was key in getting the project up and running, she said.

“Rex reached out to his colleagues to identify resources and get donations from food organizations,” she said. “He did a wonderful job of bringing together farmers, people in the food industry and others.”

Ryan said Project Care welcomes monetary assistance and volunteer help.

“Any amount is welcomed,” she said. “Even if people can donate as little as five dollars, it is needed.”

Donors can contribute on the website or mail a check to Alton Forward at 601 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002.

People wishing to volunteer sorting, packing and distributing food can call Project Help at (618) 433-9214. Ryan said the operation works hard to make sure volunteers and food recipients are safe and distanced.

Project Care is a resource through which people in the community can provide direct assistance to neighbors in need.

“John and Jayne Simmons care deeply about this region,” Ryan said. “When all this hit, they immediately began working to get this project in place. They are very committed to making sure we are doing what we can to help our neighbors in need.”

