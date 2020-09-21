Project Management Symposium moves to virtual format

SIUE logo

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Business has opened registration for its 2020 SIUE Virtual Project Management Symposium. The two-day event is 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Nov. 13 and 20. The annual event focuses on cultivating the art and science of project management.

SIUE’s Project Management Symposium traditionally provides excellent continuing education topics for project management professionals and the project management industry. The SIUE Project Management Symposium provides a forum for project managers in the St. Louis metropolitan area to exchange ideas and knowledge with peers and industry practitioners on complex project management issues and topics.

Topics include:

COVID-19 Challenges in Project Management

Creating A Better Partnership with Your Business

Diversity and Inclusion in Project Management

Strategic Portfolio Management

Project Management at Twice the Speed of Sound

“Agilosophy:” Your Focused Mindset for Transformational Change

This year, the Project Management Symposium will be held via Zoom. Earn seven professional development units (PDU) by participating in this event. Cost is $95.

To view the program and register, visit siue.edu/business/executive- or call (618) 650-5440.