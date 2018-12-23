Project pet

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Kathleen and Derrick Richardson, retired judge Ellar Duff, Lynne Marburger of Argosy Casino, and attorney and community stakeholder Gaye Julian hold checks that helped pay for the pet adoptions. Attorney John Simmons, who helped pay for one of the recipients, was unable to attend.

A select group of seniors through Senior Services Plus had the chance to make a new furry friend Dec. 14 at a special holiday meet-and-greet at 5A’s Animal Shelter in Godfrey. Two of the seniors adopted a new friend from the shelter just in time to share the holidays with, and two others are on the wish list for when smaller canines become available.

This was all made possible through a partnership that first formed with this mission in mind between Alton residents Derrick and Kathleen Richardson, Argosy Casino Vice President and General Manager Joelle Shearin, retired judge Ellar Duff, attorneys and community stakeholders Barry and Gaye Julian, and attorney John Simmons. This group pooled financial donations to cover the cost of dog or cat adoptions each for seniors.

“This was an idea my wife and I came up with to do something different for the Alton community,” Derrick Richardson said. “Other cities have done similar pet projects. My wife and I do a number of other charitable service projects in the Alton community. We had built a good relationship with the others through teaming up with them before, so we asked them if they wanted to be included in this project too. Together, we make a good team.”

The Richardsons chose to successfully carry out this project by partnering with nonprofit organizations 5A’s Animal Shelter and Alton-based Senior Services Plus. The adoptions through 5A’s included matching, processing, spay or neuter services, shots, and chip placement.

“5A’s is an organization my wife and I support personally,” Richardson added. “We have adopted two cats from them. I had worked with SSP and Marketing Coordinator Debbie Frakes before on one of their projects and wanted to partner with them on this project.”

Frakes and Richardson developed criteria for seniors to be selected for the project, and Senior Services Plus coordinated the application process.

“The seniors had to fill out an application and answer questions,” Frakes said. “Some of the questions asked if the adopted dog or cat would get exercise and if the adopting senior could afford food and vet visits.”

Applicants were screened based on information they provided during the application process.

“One even brought in photos of her yard and some showing pictures of other people’s dogs visiting her home to show it was a pet-friendly home,” Frakes said.

Four senior citizens ultimately got the chance to adopt a new furry friend, with the farthest residing in Bunker Hill. The donors, partners and seniors met Friday afternoon at 5A’s, 4530 Alby St., for an hour-long meet-and-greet with potential pets.

“The first senior there got a small dog that had just been brought in at 11 a.m. that day,” Frakes said. “She was thrilled and was coming back the next day to pick him up. Another, who is confined to a wheelchair, was trying to decide on a cat and really liked one she had held. It just purred and purred at her and wasn’t afraid of her chair.”

“The companionship between a pet and its owner does wonders for both,” Richardson said. “We’re doing our part to make sure some senior citizens are not lonely this holiday season, and at the same time providing a good home to a dog or cat.”

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz 5A’s Director Ric Jun comforts one of the many dogs up for adoption.

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Charlene Tate of Godfrey looks for a small female dog.

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Spencer Passmore helps guide his grandmother Dianna Odom of Highland through the cat area. Odom was looking for the perfect cat.

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Paulette’ Je’an Smith of Bunker Hill strolls down the middle of the caged area in search of a dog to adopt.