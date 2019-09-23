Prominent climate scientist to speak Oct. 3 in Alton

Santer

A talk with Q & A by world-famous scientist Ben Santer will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton. All are welcome and there is no fee to attend. The event is sponsored by Principia College, Piasa Palisades Sierra Club, Old Bakery Beer Company, and Alton’s Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee.

Santer served as convening lead author of the climate-change detection and attribution chapter of the 1995 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. His awards include the Norbert Gerbier–MUMM International Award (1998), a MacArthur Fellowship (1998), the U.S. Department of Energy’s E.O. Lawrence Award (2002), a Distinguished Scientist Fellowship from the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Biological and Environmental Research (2005), a Fellowship of the American Geophysical Union (2011), and membership in the U.S. National Academy of Sciences (2011). Because Ben was a lead author on a critical chapter of the 1995 IPCC report, he was thrust into the public eye and is frequently targeted by climate skeptics and deniers.

“We’re blessed to have Dr. Benjamin Santer visit Principia and Alton to talk about both climate change science and the larger discussion about climate change in the U.S.,” said Nick Johnson, a Principia College instructor in sustainability and economics. “Ben is a true global citizen. He cares deeply about the health of the planet and all of its citizens, and, as an atmospheric scientist, he has spent a lifetime plumbing the secrets of planet-scale phenomena. He has guest-lectured periodically at the college since 2013, and it’s always an amazing experience to interact with one of the most prominent climate researchers of our generation.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter