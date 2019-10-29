Propelling the future: RiverBend Growth Association honors those steering the local economy

× Expand photo by Taralei Griffin

Visiting Lewis and Clark Community College on Oct. 24, one would not only see students shivering in blue scrubs and sweatshirts as they walked to class, but also smartly dressed local politicians and business owners streaming into the Commons Building.

While lunch is a plus for those who attend the RiverBend Growth Association’s annual State of the Riverbend luncheon, the real focus is learning about and celebrating the strides the community has made over the past year.

Association Chairman Rob Schwartz presented the six 2019 Captain of the Riverbend awards. Each winner received a plaque and a captain’s hat emblazoned with the award title.

The four Economic Enhancement winners were EG Plaza LLC for its development of Eastgate Plaza, WestStar Aviation for its continued growth, Senior Services Plus Inc. for its new 10,000-square-foot Wellness Center, and Marquette Catholic High School for its campus expansion, which includes a $1.2 million STEM center with four classrooms and three laboratories.

“We all work together to make this Riverbend community a better place, and it has become a better place,” Marquette Principal Mike Slaughter said as he accepted the award.

Schwartz presented the award for Community Involvement to Alton Main Street. As its executive director, Sara McGibany took the stage.

“Since 1994, Alton Main Street has led strong volunteer efforts to transform the once-blighted district of downtown Alton into a thriving commercial and residential center,” Schwartz said.

The final award was granted to the city of Wood River for its new state-of-the-art police station. In a show of private-public partnership, BP cleaned the former brownfield property and donated it to the city, along with a donation of $7.8 million for construction costs. Mayor Cheryl Maguire and Police Chief Brad Wells accepted the award.

After her thank-you speech, Maguire pushed the police chief to the podium.

“The mayor kindly invited me along, but she didn’t say anything about speaking,” Wells said, to laughter from the audience. “To borrow a now-common turn of phrase, we’re making Wood River great again,” he said.

Luncheon attendees also received copies of the new issue of Currents, the annual magazine the RBGA provides to highlight local people and places affecting the Riverbend community. In addition to the normal stories of people and business in the area, this year’s edition features an extra page on the impact of the Flood of 2019.

Winners and attendees left the campus full from a great lunch and feeling positive about the state of their growing community.

