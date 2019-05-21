Property values up, tax rate down in Wood River

× Expand Photo by Diane Cox Cheryl Maguire sits in the mayor’s seat in the first meeting after the passing of Mayor Fred Ufert. Maguire holds the position as mayor pro-tem until the council decides who will fulfill the term as mayor until the 2017 election.

Increasing property values in Wood River will mean lower taxes for residents in the coming year.

The city recently received its final equalized assessed value (EAV) after the Illinois Department of Revenue set its Equalization Factor, and the new EAV, the highest in the city’s history, means residents will see a reduction in their property tax bills despite the city’s tax levy going up slightly. The 2018 EAV is $132,931,455, up from $123,576,965 in 2017.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said 488 building permits were issued for a total of $6,741,837 last year, contributing to the rising EAV. The dissolution of a dormant TIF district also helped, she said.

“With the development of the Grandview Hills subdivision, is it anticipated that the EAV will continue to grow,” Maguire said.

The city recently set its tax levy at $2,232,953 for 2018, up $22,915 from the 2017 levy. Finance Director Tracy Kennett said the increase was due to rising costs of police and fire pensions.

Despite the increase, the tax rate, derived from dividing the total levy by the EAV and multiplying by 100, will actually go down. The new tax rate will be $1.6473 per $100 of assessed value, down from $1.7547 in 2017.

That will equal out to a savings of about $35 for a $100,000 home, Kennett said. The $1.6473 is the lowest tax rate since 2011, and the year-to-year decrease in rate is the largest for the city since 1970.

“This is a tax savings to homeowners in Wood River,” Maguire said.