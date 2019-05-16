Proposed bills would change structure of Madison County appointments

× Expand (From left) Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, state Rep. Jay Hoffman, and Madison County Board member Mike Walters testify Wednesday before the House Executive Committee on Senate Bills 584 and 1418, calling for restructuring of appointments on Metro East Sanitary District and Bi-State Development Agency board.

Madison County officials testified Wednesday before the House Executive Committee in Springfield against two amendments proposing the restructuring of the Metro East Sanitary District and Bi-State Development Agency boards.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and County Board member Mike Walters of Godfrey spoke against amendments attached to Senate Bills 584 and 1418, both proposed by State Rep. Jay Hoffman of Belleville.

The amendment to SB 584 would change the structure of the MESD Board of Commissioners, taking away one appointment from Madison County and giving it to the Granite City mayor. Last year, the legislature approved a similar bill, also sponsored by Hoffman, but former Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed it in July.

This time, Hoffman attached the amendment to a bill amending the Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailers’ Occupation Tax Act. The amendment calls for the reconfiguration of the MESD board as well as eliminating any long-term contracts for its executive director and requiring that the individual live within the district.

Hoffman told the committee there were no representatives of local communities, including the city of Granite City, which is the largest municipality within MESD.

Prenzler disagreed. He said two of the board members live in Granite City and one in Nameoki Township.

Prenzler opposes the amendment because it creates a major conflict of interest.

“The largest vendor of MESD — at more than $1 million per year — is the Granite City Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is owned and operated by the city, and its mayor is the chairman of its board,” he said.

Prenzler told the house committee there have been many changes during the past two years at MESD. In 2017, three board members resigned following a major flooding event in the American Bottoms because of heavy rains.

Prenzler said he appointed new board members, who made changes — saving taxpayers money and improving operations.

“We recently had a similar event with a lot of rain, and there was no flooding,” he said. “We’ve had a great turnaround at MESD.”

Prenzler said from 2008-2017, MESD lost $8.5 million, but the district is now back in the black.

Under current law, the MESD board consists of three commissioners from Madison County and two from St. Clair County. The county with the greater equalized assessed valuation gets to appoint three board members.

There were about 120 witness slips submitted to the committee opposing the amendment.

Walters spoke against the amendment to SB 1418, which was originally a bill regarding children’s advocacy centers.

Hoffman’s amendment takes one Bi-State commissioner from Madison County and gives it to St. Clair County. He said St. Clair County deserves another seat, because it has light rail and a much larger involvement with Bi-State.

Walters, who is also a lobbyist for Madison County Transit, said MCT receives up to $3 million in federal funds annually through Bi-State.

“This (board) has been in place since 2004 and isn’t broke, so why fix it?” he said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter