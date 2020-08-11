PTELL vote on hold after County Board vote

Prenzler

The Madison County Board on Monday postponed putting property tax caps on the November ballot, pushing it past the deadline and killing it.

The 18-6 vote defeated the motion to put the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law referendum before voters. State law requires the County Board to place it on the ballot 79 days prior to the election. The deadline is Aug. 15.

PTELL limits the ability of taxing districts to raise taxes beyond the rate of inflation, as measured by the consumer price index. PTELL is the law in 39 Illinois counties, home to 80 percent of the state’s population.

In 2018, County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler asked the County Board to put PTELL on the ballot, but it was tabled by a 14-10 vote.

County Board members argued that they did not know enough about PTELL and they did not have enough time to make the decision.

“I’m disappointed,” Prenzler said, “Yes, PTELL is complicated, but I believe the people who pay the taxes, not the politicians, should be the ones voting on it.

“If re-elected, I will continue to pursue property tax relief for taxpayers.”

