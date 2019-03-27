Public forum to raise awareness of child abuse

× Expand On display at the press conference will be the Oasis Women’s Center’s Clothesline Project. A clothesline is hung with t-shirts decorated by victims of domestic violence, many of whom are children.

Child Abuse Prevention Month has been observed each April since the first presidential proclamation in 1983. Every year, millions of Americans participate in events to celebrate childhood and raise awareness that all children deserve to grow up in happy, healthy environments.

This year, once again, the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council is partnering with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to hold a public forum and press conference at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Judge Maureen Schuette will host the event and introduce speakers Judge Ryan Jumper, Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn, Hope Carbonaro of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and Tarra Winters of Prevent Child Abuse Illinois. Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler will read the proclamation.

On display at the press conference will be the Oasis Women’s Center’s Clothesline Project. In this moving display, a clothesline is hung with t-shirts decorated by victims of domestic violence, many of whom are children, and their supporters. The shirts vividly represent their own feelings and experiences.

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center will display the numbers of children involved in investigations of abuse and who have been interviewed at the center last year, with 530 blue and pink paper silhouettes poignantly representing each child. The Child Advocacy Center is a wonderful resource for brave children involved in allegations of abuse. The center staff works closely with a multidisciplinary team of professionals to provide services to children involved in investigations of child abuse.

Planners also hope Fitz, the newest member of the courthouse staff, will be available to attend the event. Fitz is a beautiful male Labrador retriever and a highly trained therapy dog.

“Fitz will be an amazing resource for children and adults in courtroom situations and those in need of comfort and support,” said Schuette, who was instrumental in obtaining Fitz.

Friday, April 5, is also Wear Blue Day. Residents are asked to support and commit to preventing child abuse by wearing blue. Many local agencies will be present at the event with information on resources and support for children and their families in our community who need help.

For more information, contact Coordinator Tina Culp at (618) 465-1978 or tinaculp@oasiswomenscenter.com. Additional information about Prevent Child Abuse Illinois and Child Abuse Prevention Month can be found on the website.

