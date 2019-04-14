Public health officials warning about salmonella outbreak linked to melon

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo

The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration to investigate a multistate outbreak of salmonella carrau linked to pre-cut melon.

Caito Foods LLC recalled pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and pre-cut fruit medley. For a full list of where the recalled fruit was sold, check the FDA's website. The recalled pre-cut melons were packaged in clear plastic clamshell containers and distributed to multiple stores, including independent retailers, so it is important to look at the label and brand information to identify the recalled product.

According to the CDC, 93 cases in nine states have been reported. Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 4-31.

In Illinois, five cases have been reported in the northeastern and eastern part of the state. However, IDPH is still tracing where the melons were distributed in Illinois so people could potentially be exposed across the state. Cases in Illinois have reported eating melon and becoming ill from mid- to late-March. IDPH is working with local health departments to identify additional cases and to perform laboratory testing.

Symptoms of illness caused by salmonella may include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration. If you experience these symptoms 12 to 72 hours after eating pre-cut melon, contact a health care provider and let them know you have recently eaten melon.

• Do not eat recalled pre-cut melon products. Even if you do not develop symptoms after eating the recalled melon, you should still throw it away.

• If you cannot determine if pre-cut melon you purchased was produced by Caito Foods LLC, do not eat it and throw it away.

• Retailers and restaurants should not sell or serve recalled pre-cut melon products supplied by Caito Foods LLC.

Check your refrigerator and freezer for recalled products and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information and updates, go to https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/outbreaks/multistate-outbreaks/outbreaks-list.html and https://www.fda.gov/.

