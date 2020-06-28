Public invited to join in SIU racial justice discussion

From 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 29, in conjunction with the Southern Illinois University system Diversity Advisory Council, university leaders will hold the first in a series of virtual discussions focusing on critical issues of equity and justice and what individuals can do to address them both in society and across the SIU system.

Participants in the first event will include SIU System President Dan Mahony, System Executive Director for Diversity Initiatives Wes McNeese, SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook, SIUC Chancellor Austin Lane, members of the Diversity Advisory Council and student leaders from SIU Carbondale and SIU Edwardsville.

Members of the SIU system community and everyone interested in joining and sharing experiences related to diversity, inclusion and equity are invited to participate at https://bit.ly/SIUConversations.

