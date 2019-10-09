Public meeting to address elevation of U.S. 67 lanes south of Alton

× Expand A view from the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on May 8, 2019, looking northeast toward Alton

Drivers who use the southbound U.S. 67 lanes leaving Alton to enter Missouri are invited to a public meeting from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way in West Alton.

Attendees will receive information about the upcoming project to improve U.S. 67. Missouri Department of Transportation officials will answer questions and discuss the project, scheduled to begin in 2021.

The proposed project will raise the lanes carrying southbound U.S. 67 to the elevation of the northbound lanes for approximately one mile south of the Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River. The project will not completely eliminate flooding of the southbound lanes between the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, but will reduce the frequency of flooding.

No formal presentations will be made during the open house-style hearing. The public may stop by at any time during the advertised hours and speak with MoDOT and consultant staff about the project.

For more information, call (888) 275-6636.

