Public safety administrator urges Godfrey residents to use Code Red

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra consults with a resident about severe weather and home disaster planning.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick announced the village will be working with Simmons Bank to hold another Code Red drive to prepare residents for the “second” severe weather season that is nearly here.

The callback system, operated by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, is designed to send group emergency messages to a caller’s cell or home phone that warns residents of imminent severe weather like severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings. The service is free to those who sign up.

Chris Sichra will be conducting the drive and has been serving as Godfrey’s public safety administrator for the past six years. He has an extensive public safety background that involved two and a half decades experience working in career safety positions for the city of St. Louis that included time with the airport police department, the St. Louis Marshal’s Office and 20 years as a St. Louis city firefighter/EMT/hazmat tech, which he just retired from earlier this month.

His mission focuses on a “collaborative approach” to provide continuing local support to the Code Red program, which involves ongoing public education about severe weather and preparing people for disasters by teaching them measures they can take at home to better protect their family and property.

The drive will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the new Simmons Bank Branch, 2810 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

Sichra strongly encourages residents living in outlying suburban or rural areas without public warning sirens to sign up for the program because it may be the only warning a resident may get to take cover, especially late at night. Sichra said he is especially appreciative of the Madison County EMA staff, Mary Kate Brown and Tony Falconio, for all their hard work operating and seeing to the continued success of the Code Red program.

McCormick has continually worked during his term toward seeking opportunities to improve resident safety and praised Sichra’s commitment over the past 5-6 years educating residents and representing village interests during times of crisis by encouraging cooperation between local government and businesses. He is extremely grateful to Simmons Bank for hosting the event and said the village strives toward working with the business community when it comes to preparing for, responding to or recovering from any disaster.

To sign up for Code Red, visit public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/68684CD288F8.

