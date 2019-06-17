Putting a cap on Blues mania: Former Alton resident creates lasting homage

× Expand Tony Lucido spent 41 hours gluing bottle caps to canvas to create a wall hanging featuring the St. Louis Blues logo, complete with the iconic musical note insignia.

Another project was created as a gift to his sister and brother-in-law for their wedding — a canvas with the date and the two teams the couple love the most.

If you had approximately 4,300 bottle caps and around 40 hours to kill, what would you do?

If your name is Tony Lucido, you would make yourself a little project that suddenly became very much in demand after June 12, 2019.

While still living in Alton, Lucido, 37, created a canvas of white, blue and gold that served as an homage to the team that took home the trophy earlier this month, 49 years after its last Stanley Cup Final.

“We have been hardcore St. Louis Blues fans my whole life,” says Lucido, who now lives in Versailles, Ky., with his wife and 3-month-old daughter.

College courses in art and graphic design came into play when he decided to turn his fan loyalty into something tangible.

“I was inspired by seeing other artists and what they did with bar tops with the polyurethane finish,” he says. “I thought that would be something cool to do and hang on your wall.”

He got himself a canvas, a magnet and plenty of Gorilla Glue and went to work, using the magnet to dip the caps into the glue and then painstakingly placing them on the canvas. Before applying the drink toppers, he painted the canvas to help deepen and bring out the colors in the caps.

Before relocating, Lucido worked at Anheuser-Busch, where he met his future wife.

“As employees, we would each get two cases of beer every month, so with four cases a month, that gave me a lot of bottle caps to work with,” he says. “I also had bartenders and friends who would save them up for me.”

Lucido, who works as sales analyst and beverage training manager at Lexington Brewing and Distilling Company, kept his project through the years and across state lines ... until the underdogs became the champions.

Being in another state hasn’t stopped the hometown-boy-at-heart from experiencing all of the excitement of the season, as cable packages have allowed him to view every playoff game.

“My dad was visiting last weekend and said, ‘Tony, now is the best time to sell this. Everybody is going crazy over the Blues,’” he says.

The piece was posted on Facebook last week and quickly sold for more than $2,000.

The Blues canvas actually was not the budding artist’s first cap project. A smaller St. Louis Cardinals design was created and personally given to former player and current broadcaster Mike Shannon, and a larger Cardinals canvas still hangs in Lucido’s home.

He says his parents, who still live in Alton, took him to games when he was young (in fact, his father is such a Cardinals fan that he took a job after retirement as an usher at Busch Stadium).

And for anyone who is disappointed they may not have gotten a shot at buying this little local piece of history, don’t worry — Lucido has already begun work on a new canvas ... with a new twist.

This one will feature the Stanley Cup.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter