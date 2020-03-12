Quiz whizzes: Alton and Granite City scholar bowl teams win regional titles

× Expand The Granite City scholar bowl team poses with its Class 2A Granite City Regional trophy March 9. The team includes (from left) Jadon Wing, Isaiah Wing, Aaron Dawes, Drake Crider and Lily Relleke.

× Expand The Alton scholar bowl team poses with its Class 2A Alton Regional trophy on March 9. The team includes (front row, from left) Thomas Gehirg, Kieran Favazza, Billy Yinger, Ethan Plate and coach Chris Ford; (back row) Brody Smith, Brad Taul and Andrew Fischbeck. Not pictured are Olivia Gehirg and Jaina Bemis.

A pair of schools celebrated scholar bowl regional championships on Monday.

The Alton Redbirds and the Granite City Warriors captured Class 2A regional titles at their home schools and advanced to the Centralia Sectional, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. The sectional champion advances to the IHSA state tournament on March 20 at the Peoria Civic Center.

The Redbirds finished 3-0 in the Alton Regional, defeating Roxana 820-20 in the first round, Effingham 740-130 in the semifinals and Jersey 740-130 in the finals. Alton won its second regional title in a row and its sixth in program history.

“They worked exceptionally hard all year long for this honor,” Alton coach Chris Ford said.

The Warriors won all three matches in the Granite City Regional, beating Salem 690-160 in the first round, Triad 430-390 in the semifinals and O’Fallon 430-300 in the finals. Granite City captured its second regional title in program history and its first since 2002.

“I am extremely proud of their hard work and dedication to the team,” Granite City coach Jaime Pamatot said.

Alton’s team includes Jaina Bemis, Kieran Favazza, Andrew Fischbeck, Olivia Gehirg, Thomas Gehirg, Ethan Plate, Brody Smith, Brad Taul and Billy Yinger.

Senior Aaron Dawes, junior Isaiah Wing and sophomores Drake Crider, Lily Relleke and Jadon Wing make up the Warriors. Dawes and Isaiah Wing were named to the all-sectional team.

Saturday’s sectional at Centralia will have a round-robin format. Alton and Granite City each will have three matches in the event that also includes Collinsville and Carbondale. Alton and Collinsville will square off in the first match at 10 a.m. The Redbirds and Warriors will face each other at 10:50 a.m., the third match of the tournament.

Also on Monday, Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River lost their first-round matches to Jersey and Hillsboro, respectively, in the Alton Regional. Marquette Catholic competed in the Class 1A Southwestern Regional and finished 1-1, beating Brussels in the first round and losing to host Southwestern in the semifinals.

