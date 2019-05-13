Radio personalities launch One Pet, One Vet fundraiser

106.5 The Arch’s morning team Stacey and Jonah know that a wagging puppy’s tail and warm puppy nose can bring much more than joy to a local veteran’s life — it can literally save the vet’s life.

Stacey and Jonah have launched their 2019 One Pet, One Vet fundraising initiative with a goal of raising a minimum of $25,000 for Got Your Six Support Dogs in Collinsville — the minimum cost to cover more than 300 hours of specialized training and a series of evaluations and tests a puppy must complete before being placed with a deserving local vet.

“Research is revealing just how effective and life-saving service dogs are for our military men and women who are impacted by PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder),” a radio station press release states. “We’re so grateful and appreciative of their sacrifices and service to our community and nation, and we’re always thinking of ways to honor and support them. With the help of Got Your Six, this is our way of being there and supporting our vets in a real, consistent, tangible and meaningful way.”

Got Your Six Support Dogs was developed out of the need of veterans and first responders requesting PTSD service when all other methods of treatment have failed. Because of high demand for these specialized trained dogs and low accessibility to them, Got Your Six Support Dogs fills this need by training dogs for veterans and first responders who see this option as their only chance to survive PTSD. The organization’s mission to help these men and women regain their lives through the healing powers of dogs.

Through 9 a.m. Friday, the public can help Stacey and Jonah reach their goal by donating at 1065TheArch.com and clicking the “One Pet/One Vet” banner.

During last year’s campaign, Stacey and Jonah raised more than $31,000 for Got Your Six. They hope to surpass that this year.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter