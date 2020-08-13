Raging Rivers celebrates academic achievements

Before the kids head back to class, either online or in-person, Raging Rivers WaterPark invites families and friends to let loose with familiar fun in the sun before the busy school year gets underway. Located along the scenic Great River Road in Grafton, the 28-acre summer destination will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Aug. 23, then open on weekends through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

“While this summer presented many unforeseen challenges for everyone, I can’t think of a better place to make lasting memories than right here in the midst of all the fun rides and attractions in the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River,” said Donna Morgan, general manager of the water park. “With something for everyone to enjoy, whether it’s getting thrills from one of our many slides or relaxing in one of our cabanas, the park is a great place for those looking to end the summer on a high note.”

The Midwest oasis offers entertainment for individuals of all ages, including Cascade Body Flumes, Runaway Rafts, Shark Slide Flume, Swirlpools, an endless river, massive wavepool, rentable cabanas, party areas and more. Two additional water areas specifically dedicated to little ones include Itty Bitty Surf City and Tree House Harbor. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the waterpark has implemented various preventative measures in line with the recommendations of government officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These encompass social distancing procedures, including six-foot markings at entries to the park and to individual rides, as well as by food service areas; enhanced cleaning and sanitizing; food service and other customer-facing staff required to wear gloves and face coverings, frequent hand-washing and attendance caps to control the number of guests admitted each day.

Raging Rivers also continues to celebrate hardworking students, kindergarten through high school, with $10 off regular admission to the park when they bring in their 2019-2020 report card with at least one ‘A’ or equivalent on it. Any school’s top grade in their grading system will be honored through this program. To receive the discounted rate for admission, students must show their report card at the ticket window.

For more information about Raging A’s Days and ways to save through the end of the 2020 season, follow Raging Rivers WaterPark on Facebook and Instagram and sign up for Raging Rivers Email Club, featuring weekly coupons and more. Additional details about individual season passes, COVID-19 updates and operating hours can be found by visiting www.RagingRivers.com or calling (618) 786-2345.

