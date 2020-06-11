Raging Rivers plans to open June 26

While the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 have delayed the opening of Raging Rivers WaterPark for a few weeks, Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan is on track to begin later this month, setting the stage for Raging Rivers to safely reopen for the summer.

Officials at the park announced they have set Friday, June 26, as opening day for Raging River’s 31st season. Located along the scenic Great River Road in Grafton, the 28-acre summer destination will be open daily through Aug. 23, then open on weekends through Labor Day, on Sept. 7.

“We are carefully monitoring the current health situation and will continue to follow recommendations on how to open and operate our waterpark, as the health and safety of our guests and employees remains our highest priority,” said Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “Our team is busy filling the pools and we are all beyond excited to welcome back guests who will be eager to emerge from the stay-at-home status and join us for some familiar fun in the sun.”

In response to the pandemic, the water park will be implementing preventative measures in line with the recommendations of government officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These encompass social distancing procedures, including six-foot markings at entries to the park and to individual rides, as well as by food service areas; enhanced cleaning and sanitizing; food service and other customer-facing staff required to wear gloves and face coverings, and, of course, frequent hand-washing. To ensure compliance with public health distancing recommendations, attendance caps will be enforced to control the number of guests admitted each day to avoid the kind of uncontrolled crowds recently seen at public beaches.

“Raging Rivers’ 28-acre facility allows for more than enough space to satisfy CDC guidelines and safely accommodate guests,” added Morgan.

In keeping with years past, guests can bring food and beverages to consume in the picnic area outside the park, but no outside food and beverages are allowed into the park, with limited exceptions. This year the exceptions will only be for sealed bottled water, baby food (formula) and medically required foods for special dietary needs. In addition, souvenir cups are allowed to be brought inside the waterpark and $1.50 refills are permitted. Raging Rivers will be selling the cups for $14.99, with the first refill free.

All season passholders will be welcomed into the park each day beginning at 10 a.m. to avoid overcrowded lines at the front gate and give them the opportunity to enjoy extra time in the park. If a season passholder is bringing a guest with a “complimentary ticket,” they will also be allowed to enter during this early opening to the park. No other tickets will be accepted before the regular opening time of 10:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.RagingRivers.com or call (618) 786-2345.