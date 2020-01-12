Ramp repairs to close ferries

× Expand A river ferry transports passenger vehicles in this stock photo.

Two area ferries will temporarily close over the next two weeks, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation

The Brussels Ferry will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. This work is necessary to do ferry ramp repairs and it will only be closed during the above hours for one day.

The Kampsville Ferry will be closed 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. This work is necessary to do ferry ramp repairs and it will only be closed during the above hours for one day.

For both ferries, no traffic will be allowed to cross the river during this timeframe; motorists should seek alternate routes.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter