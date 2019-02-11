Reaching for the sky

photo by Theo Tate Granite City High School senior Skylar Burns poses at her desk during a Granite City Board of Education meeting on Jan. 22.

After six months, Skylar Burns has been a valuable student board member for the Granite City School District.

Just ask Superintendent Jim Greenwald.

“She’s an awesome student,” he said. “She really stands for everything that a student board member should. She’s a great young lady with integrity, honor and honesty and represents the student body well. We value her input on things. She came up with an idea a few board meetings ago to recognize some people. Her voice is always heard, so I can’t say enough good things about her.”

Burns, a senior at Granite City High School, is the district’s second student representative. A year ago, Megan Keel — a 2018 graduate — was the first student board member.

“Honestly, it’s such a cool experience getting to be on the school board,” Burns said. “I think it benefits the board to have that student perspective. I think it’s also a benefit to teach students like me who may be going into the business fields. So I think it’s good both ways.”

Burns has been attending all board meetings since the school year began in August. Her main duty is to provide insight to board members on how their decisions affect students.

“I really find it interesting,” Burns said. “It’s really nice to know the administration part of our school. I don’t think a lot of our students know what really goes on to put on the school districts like this. It gives me a lot of appreciation for our administrators and superintendent, Mr. Greenwald. They do an amazing job.”

Several Metro East school districts also have student board members, including Collinsville, which started having student representatives in 2015.

Burns said having a student board member is important for the school district.

“The students are so different nowadays,” the senior said. “So I feel like if you have a student on the board and you get that perspective, it’s going to give them a lot of wisdom in decision-making that they might not know about because times have changed much.”

Burns found out about the job from GCHS social studies department head Vince Willaredt in February 2018.

“He kind of told us it was supposed to bridge the gap between the student body and the school board,” Burns said. “I had some familiar experience with that because I’m a drum major in the band. My position as drum major of the band is to kind of bridge the gap between the band director and the students.”

After being interviewed by GCHS Principal Daren DePew and several board members, Burns was selected as the new junior board member for the 2018-19 school year.

“It was basically that I was interviewing for a job, so it was super cool to kind of have that and it will help me for interviews in the future,” Burns said.

Burns plans to attend North Central University in Minneapolis next year.

“I’m actually going to be a worship pastor,” she said. “So I’ll get credentialed as an Assembly of God minister and I’ll also get a music degree as well, so I’ll be able to be a worship pastor in churches.”

Other activities

Drum major for the Marching Warriors for three years

Editor in chief for Granite City High School’s newspaper, the Granite High World

Secretary of National Honor Society

