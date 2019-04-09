Reconnecting with scouting: Godfrey gathering to feature fun for families

The Greater St. Louis Area Council Alumni Association’s Reconnect With Scouting Family Day will show participants what’s new in scouting from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Camp Warren Levis, 5500 Boy Scout Lane in Godfrey.

Participants can enjoy fun activities for adults and children including STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, shooting sports, and a tour of the camp property. Dinner is available starting at 6 p.m., and there is no cost to attend. All family and friends are invited.

Scouting alumni includes anyone positively and personally impacted by the Boy Scouts of America, including former youth members, family members of Scouts past and present, Wood Badge alumni as well as community leaders and millions of Americans who benefit from Scouting in their communities every day.

Make reservations for the event by May 6 to Nick Schubert at Nicholas.Schubert@scouting.org or (618) 207-6433.

