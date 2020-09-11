Record nursing and doctoral students highlight SIUE enrollment

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Nursing record enrollment of 1,877 students highlights SIUE’s fall 2020 enrollment picture. The university’s overall graduate and professional enrollment hits 2,918 students, its highest mark in 43 years.

With its 5 percent increase from fall 2019, the nursing school saw record enrollment for the second consecutive year. SIUE’s graduate and professional enrollment includes 849 doctoral students, from all levels, the most in the history of the institution.

Twenty-nine percent of the SIUE student body reports an ethnicity or race other than white, making this fall’s student body the most ethnically diverse for the university. Enrollment includes record numbers of Latinx students (637) and students who identify as Asian, Hawaiian or Pacific Islander (370).

SIUE continues to experience an increase in local students with a 1 percent increase (five students) from Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic making the marketplace more challenging than ever for prospective students, SIUE continues to develop initiatives to enhance enrollment growth,” SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook said. “In this environment, our faculty and staff have quickly enhanced our high-quality online academic offerings. Meanwhile, we strategically seek to implement innovative academic programming, creating flexibility for students who have academic interests spanning disciplines for both traditional and non-traditional students.”

SIUE’s fall 2020 enrollment is 12,860 as part of the SIU System that enrolls approximately 25,000 students, including the Carbondale and Springfield campuses. SIUE total enrollment is 1.5% behind fall 2019 (13,061). The university welcomed 1,554 new freshmen or 113 (6.7 percent) fewer than last fall.

“After receiving a record 12,077 applications (an increase of 14 percent over 2019) and offering admission to a record 7,520 students (an increase of 19 percent over 2019), we are extremely appreciative of the trust placed in SIUE by our new class and their families,” said Scott Belobrajdic, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “We also are equally appreciative of all of the effort put forth by faculty and staff in getting everyone enrolled, and getting the fall term underway.”

Other positives include increased enrollment of 137 students (+8.5 percent) in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, and 43 students (+3 percent) in the School of Business.

Because of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic environment, SIUE this fall has a record 5,416 (42 percent) students taking courses exclusively online and 7,444 (58 percent) enrolled with at least one on-ground course. Last fall, 1,618 students (12 percent) were enrolled exclusively online.

The freshman-to-sophomore retention rate of 78 percent is 0.75 percent behind last year’s record number.

“Although we have a goal of surpassing 80 percent, the fact that we are less than 1 percent behind last year during this COVID era denotes something special about our students, the faculty who developed and delivered their spring and fall courses, our advisors, all staff supporting students, financial aid staff distributing CAREs Grants, Aim High Grants, and ITS’ support of everyone,” Belobrajdic noted.

The promising fall 2020 enrollment follows SIUE experiencing a 2 percent increase in 2020 summer enrollment over 2019. Summer enrollment reached its highest level since 2017 with 6,165 total students. As a result of the enrollment surge, credit hours taken increased 3.5 percent, and full-time equivalency enrollment was up 7 percent.

Enrollment facts and figures