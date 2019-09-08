Recovery Month raising awareness about substance abuse

The Illinois Department of Human Services is raising awareness for substance use disorders and partnering with providers across the state to recognize September as Recovery Month. In addition, Gov. J.B. Pritzker proclaimed September to be Recovery Month in Illinois.

This year, IDHS is adopting the message Recovery Belongs to push back against stigma and promote the inclusion of recovery in communities and the continuum of healthcare services. The #RecoveryBelongs social media campaign kicked off Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day. Awareness events across the state include free overdose response trainings, a candlelit vigil, resource fairs, a balloon launch, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. A full list of Recovery Month events can be found on the IDHS website.

"In 2018, over 2,000 people died from an opioid overdose in Illinois. Although we're seeing some positive trends resulting from our prevention and recovery strategies, we need to continue to fight against this disease as aggressively as possible," IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou said. "National Recovery Month is an opportunity for individuals and groups across the state to come together and raise awareness for substance use disorders, celebrate individuals in long-term recovery, and acknowledge the work of prevention, treatment, and recovery support services. We would like to thank our community partners for hosting events this month, and the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago for lighting their buildings up purple to raise awareness."

The IDHS Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery continues to implement strategies targeted at reducing the effects of substance use disorders in Illinois. Since 2015, about 40,000 people in Illinois have been trained to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose through the Drug Overdose Prevention Program and groups enrolled in the program have been responsible for more than 3,000 overdose reversals. In fiscal year 2018 alone, the division also funded treatment services for about 34,000 people across the state suffering from substance use disorders.

If you or someone you know is suffering from an opioid use disorder or other substance use disorders, call the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances at (833) 2FINDHELP or visit HelplineIL.org.

