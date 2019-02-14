Recreation projects hit $100 million mark

× Expand The future Troy-O'Fallon trail

When it was created in 2000, the Metro East Park and Recreation District set out on a mission: to develop and improve parks and trails throughout Madison and St. Clair counties, striving to create an interconnected system. To accomplish the mission, the district partners with local governments, special districts, and other jurisdictions working on such projects. As of 2019, their combined efforts total more than $100 million in completed park and trail development in the Metro-East.

These projects add important value to each community and the region. The National Recreation and Park Association reports America’s park and recreation agencies generated $154 billion in economic activity in 2015, nearly $81 billion in value added, and more than 1.1 million jobs that boosted labor income by $55 billion. Park and trail facilities not only help the local economy, they improve the health and wellness of individuals and the community itself.

“Parks are often the heart of a community, offering space for recreation, socializing, and unity to residents,” MEPRD Executive Director Bryan Werner said. “Every park or trail project represents an economic boost to the community, whether it’s jobs for professionals and youths, contracted work for vendors, or local spending on dining, lodging, entertainment, and products. It all adds up.”

Each year, the district funds a grant program to assist with the development and improvement of parks and trails in its jurisdiction. Since its inception, the district has awarded $24,691,045 in grant funding. A total of 128 projects have been completed and 42 projects are underway, including park improvements, playgrounds, sports fields/courts, lighting upgrades, pavilions, multi-use paths, pools and splash pads, outdoor fitness equipment, restrooms, and other recreation amenities. More than a half million citizens are served in the two-county area.

“Research has long shown that quality parks and recreation benefit the health, economy, and property value of a community,” MEPRD Grant Coordinator Jen Cochran said. “We’re proud to be part of a positive impact in the Metro East.”

MEPRD encourages residents to visit local parks or trails and take a moment to appreciate the value it adds to their lives. To see a full list of the projects the district has assisted with, visit the website.

