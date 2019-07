Red Cross issues urgent call for blood and platelet donors

× Expand lev dolgachov Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com female hands holding red heart with donor sign healthcare, medicine and blood donation concept - female hands holding red heart with donor sign

Following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new donors, the American Red Cross faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.

About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel. This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, causing the Red Cross to now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available — and less than a two-day supply of type O blood — for patients. At least a five-day supply is desired.

“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president of Red Cross Blood Services. “Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products. To help meet this need, we’ve added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. But we need people to fill those appointments; please join us today.”

In June, the Red Cross launched the Missing Types campaign to encourage donors — especially new donors and those who have not donated in the past years — to give blood or platelets during the challenging summer months. Through the campaign, the letters A, B and O — letters that make up the main blood groups — disappeared from popular brands to symbolize what happens when blood goes missing from hospital shelves during blood shortages.

Despite an encouraging response to the campaign, blood donations still fell short of expectations in June, resulting in more than 24,000 fewer donations than needed, 728 fewer here in the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region, and causing a significant decrease of the Red Cross blood supply.

“Blood is only available when generous blood and platelet donors roll up a sleeve to give, and right now, all donors –— especially those give have never given or haven’t given in a while — are urged to make an appointment to give today,” Numark added.

How to help

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling (800) 733-2767. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Donation opportunities

Alton

3-7 p.m. July 29, Enjoy Church, 3303 Homer Adams Parkway

Bethalto

4-8 p.m. July 17, Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E. Central St.

2-6 p.m. July 22, Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E. Central

Collinsville

2-6 p.m. July 29, Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 W. Main

Edwardsville

10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12, Heyl Royster, 105 W. Vandalia St.

7:30 a.m. to noon July 21, Eden Church, 903 N. Second St.

Glen Carbon

2-6 p.m. July 29, Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Godfrey

2-7 p.m. July 10, Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road

2-6 p.m. July 19, Godfrey Church of Christ, 6412 Humbert Road

Granite City

2-7 p.m. July 16, Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Road

Highland

3-7 p.m. July 15, Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive

Marine

3-7 p.m. July 23, Marine United Church of Christ, 111 N. Center

Maryville

11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 12, Liberty Village Maryville, 6955 Illinois 162

Wood River

3-7 p.m. July 24, Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N. Ninth St.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter