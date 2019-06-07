Red Cross opens shelter at Jerseyville East Elementary School

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Flood of 2019

The Red Cross on Thursday opened a shelter for flood victims in Jerseyville, one of nine shelters in Missouri and Illinois.

Efforts are ongoing in coordination with local officials to evaluate and determine new shelter locations as needed with evolving flood conditions.

The shelter at Jerseyville East Elementary School, 201 N. Giddings Ave., is the fifth shelter opened in the St. Louis area. The local humane society will assist individuals who need to find shelter for their pets.

