Red Cross testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Red Cross

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help save lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.

Blood drive safety precautions

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Blood donation opportunities, June 15-30:

Alton

2-6 p.m. June 16, YWCA, 304 E. Third St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 25, Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave.

Bethalto

3-7 p.m. July 15, Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E. Central St.

Collinsville

10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15, First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 16, First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 16, Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza

1-6 p.m. July 1, American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

1-6 p.m. July 16, American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

East Alton

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. June 17, Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Drive

Edwardsville

2-7 p.m. June 29, Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main St.

Glen Carbon

noon- 5 p.m. June 26, Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach

2-6 p.m. July 2, Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Godfrey

1-5 p.m. June 16, Simmons Bank, 2810 Godfrey Road

2-7 p.m. July 8, Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road

Granite City

3-7 p.m. July 9, Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road

2-7 p.m. July 14, Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Road

Hamel

2-6 p.m. July 6, Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

1-7 p.m. June 22, VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

2-6 p.m. June 29, State Farm, 2670 Plaza Drive

2-7 p.m. July 13, Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive

