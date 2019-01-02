Red Cross urges donations during National Blood Donor Month

× Expand Mineman Seaman Sean Perkins, assigned to the underwater weapons department of Navy Munitions Command CONUS West Division, Unit Seal Beach, donates blood during a Red Cross blood drive at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach.

The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood and platelets by resolving to give blood this January — National Blood Donor Month.

Donating blood or platelets is a way to make a lifesaving impact in the new year for patients like Judy Janssen, who was diagnosed with end-stage autoimmune liver disease in 2016. Janssen received frequent blood transfusions — sometimes multiple times a week — until she underwent a liver transplant last January.

“Blood donors make a really big difference with very little effort,” said Janssen, who received dozens of transfusions before and during her transplant surgery. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for blood donations.”

The critical role of blood and platelet donors has been celebrated each January for nearly 50 years during National Blood Donor Month, which coincides with one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients. Busy holiday schedules, extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses often impact donor turnout this time of year.

The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to resolve to give blood or platelets regularly, beginning in January. To encourage donations immediately, all those who come to donate by Jan. 6 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Another way to help keep the blood supply strong in the new year is to host a Red Cross blood drive. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Blood donation opportunities Jan. 2-31

Alton

2-6 p.m. Jan. 2, Knights of Columbus 460, 405 E. Fourth St.

Bethalto

3-7 p.m. Jan. 10, Zion Lutheran Church, 625 Church Drive

4-8 p.m. Jan. 23, Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E. Central St.

Collinsville

3-7 p.m. Jan. 2, Life Church International, 110 N. Chestnut

Noon to 7 p.m. Jan. 9, American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

3-7 p.m. Jan. 14, First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St.

East Alton

2-7 p.m. Jan. 11, Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Drive

Edwardsville

3-7 p.m. Jan. 3, Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas

3-7 p.m. Jan. 24, YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road

Glen Carbon

2-6 p.m. Jan. 21, Glen Carbon Sr. Community Center, 157 N. Main

Godfrey

2-7 p.m. Jan. 2, Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road

2-6 p.m. Jan. 22, Reliance Bank, 2810 Godfrey Road

Granite City

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5, Dawson’s Fitness Center, 1815 Delmar Ave.

2-7 p.m. Jan. 15, Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Road

Hamel

2-6 p.m. Jan. 7, Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

2-7 p.m. Jan. 3, American Legion Hall, 1130 New Trenton Road

3-7 p.m. Jan. 21, Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive

Moro

3-7 p.m. Jan. 22, Meadowbrook Intermediate, 111 West Roosevelt St.

Wood River

3-7 p.m. Jan. 31, Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N. Ninth St.

