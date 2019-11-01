Reenactors brave the rain for Wood River rendezvous

× Expand photo by Taralei Griffin

Once every spring and fall, reenactors gather for a weekend at Lewis and Clark’s historic winter camp, Camp DuBois in Wood River. The 2019 Fall Rendezvous took place the weekend of Oct. 26-27.

The weekend kicked off early for 140 students from Roxana Junior High School’s sixth-grade class on Friday, Oct. 25. In addition to hearing about the camp’s history, they got to learn about rug-weaving, smithing, archery, and baking from experts.

The students appeared to have the most fun learning how to throw tomahawks, volunteer Richard Buzzard said.

“Of course, they loved hanging out by the ovens and talking to Alice, since she was feeding them,” he said, laughing.

Alice Buzzard, one of Camp DuBois’s co-caretakers, spends most of her time by the ovens, one of the biggest draws for visitors. She bakes bread, biscuits, and meat pies.

On Saturday, cold rain left the camp without many visitors. While most reenactors huddled in one of the cabins in the fort, attempting to stay warm and dry, when word arrived Alice had meat pies ready, they abandoned their seats by the fireplace and rushed across the grounds toward the clay wood-fired ovens.

The only oven in use is one lovingly named Mortimer. The oven was built with a face that looks like a dragon. Before the oven is hot enough for baking, a fire is built up inside until flames lick out the front, creating a “dragon’s tongue.” Eventually, the flames pull back, and the inside of the clay oven is the perfect temperature for baking.

The weather cleared up Sunday, and the reenactors seemed refreshed as visitors began to arrive.

Down by the riverbank, men gathered to compete in a black powder shoot. Targets were hung and apples sat above them for bonus points. While visitors jumped at each gunshot echoing off the water and nearby train cars, the men shooting were calm and focused, patiently going about the tedious process of reloading their rifles and muskets between shots.

Blair Hines was shooting but not participating in the competition. When asked why he participates in the rendezvous every year, he gave a common response among reenactors.

“These are friends that are just like family,” he said.

Michelle Mele has been participating in rendezvous since 2005. She and her husband would attend reenactment events together, and she earned the nickname Woo Woo because of how they would yell “woo woo” to find each other in the crowds. He passed away in April, and these events are more important to her now than ever.

“These people with their loyalty, their integrity, their honesty, their passion … they’re all just wonderful people,” she said, smiling. “More than work or school or anything has been, this is home. This is my family.”

Mele and Connie Reinhold both love the quiet and peace of Camp DuBois, and say they love to just enjoy the natural space, even outside of events, while reading a book.

Across the grounds from the fort, tents are set up with vendors’ tools and creations.

For 18 years, David Bell has been loading his minivan with his tent, supplies, and a few looms to attend Southern Illinois events such as this and sell rugs. The loom he used to demonstrate weaving on Sunday was built by his father 20 years ago. He patiently explained the process of gathering and cutting material to be woven to each guest.

“This is what I’m here for,” he said.

Before the rendezvous wrapped up, archers competed just outside the fort.

“The best part is the smack talk,” co-caretaker Luke Reinhold said.

Indeed, toward the end of the competitions, the archers were having trouble holding their bows, they were all laughing so hard.

Stuart Corsa, founder of Ye Olde Haggis Shoppe, a group of artists, teachers, and engineers who enjoy history and preserving the “old” ways, has been a part of reenactments since first attending one in Godfrey 25 years ago. Corsa appeared to be receiving the most smack talk during the archery. He surprised everyone and caused a ruckus when, as a new competition started, he hit the target dead center with his first shot, winning that round.

“Did you see that?” he yelled, spinning around as his opponents hooted and cheered.

Despite the slow weekend, everyone went home a winner, discussing when they’ll see each other next at an upcoming rendezvous at Fort de Chartres in Prairie du Rocher.

Camp DuBois is free and open to the public to explore during daylight hours and maintained fully by donations. For more information or to host an event there, contact Alice Buzzard at (618) 462-7765.

