Regional superintendent hires principal for CEO School

Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools Robert Werden welcomes Anthony Smith, principal of the Center for Educational Opportunities School, to the educational leadership team of the Regional Office of Education.

Anthony Smith was recently hired to be the principal at the Center for Educational Opportunities School in Troy by Madison County Regional Superintendent Robert W. Werden.

Smith started Aug. 1, 2019. His responsibilities will include student discipline, staff development, and curriculum selection and instruction.

“We are making some positive changes at the CEO School in Troy,” Werden said. “We have a quality staff in place that makes student achievement their number one priority. Mr. Smith is a perfect fit for leading the CEO School.”

CEO is an alternative school environment that houses the Regional Safe School Program, the Educational Therapy Center, and the Short Term Options Program. The school can serve up to 80 students at the Troy campus. Its goal is to meet the educational needs of students referred by local school districts. These needs include academic instruction, counseling services, social and emotional growth, physical development, and citizenship preparedness. These needs are provided in a safe, orderly environment with the goal of returning students to their home districts prepared to meet the academic and social requirements required for advancement in grade or graduation. Smith will oversee all aspects of the school.

“I am in the business of promoting higher expectations for all students,” Smith said.

Before joining the Madison County Regional Office of Education, Smith worked in the J.T.C. Academy, East St. Louis School District, and Normandy School District. He is also the head basketball coach at Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville. He is married to Yvonne and is the father of Mark, Maria, and A.J.

The educational leadership team of the Regional Office of Education is looking forward to a great 2019-2020 school year under his leadership.