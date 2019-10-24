Remembering and honoring those who serve

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Special wreaths represent each branch of the armed services as well as POW-MIAs.

photo by Frank Prager Wreaths will be placed by veterans assisted by students from Evangelical School of Godfrey.

Wreaths Across America is an annual event during which more than half a million wreaths are laid simultaneously on U.S. military veterans’ graves at thousands of locations across the country. The event’s purpose is to remember veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.

Alton will participate in the event for the 13th consecutive year on Saturday, Dec. 14. Ceremonies will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. at Alton National Cemetery, 600 Pearl St.

Margaret Hopkins is Alton’s location leader for the national organization. She says 560 wreaths will be placed this year at the cemetery. The event is the result of planning that starts in the summer and involves numerous committee members.

Committee members this year include Sam Roberts, Greg Reinhardt, Bill Moyer, Bernie Caldwell, Nick Crawford, David Bruening and Barb Hinson.

The program will include the playing of the national anthem, posting of the colors by the Alton High School Air Force ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps), the laying of seven special wreaths representing each branch of the armed services as well as POW-MIAs, then the placing of the wreaths on the individual graves at the cemetery.

Wreaths are placed by veterans with the assistance of local students. The students assisting the veterans this year will be from Evangelical School of Godfrey. The school will also provide the chorus for the singing of the anthem.

The Evangelical School students are writing letters of appreciation to the veterans and this year’s ceremony will include a mail call at which the letters will be given to attending veterans.

Hopkins says finding veterans to participate is not difficult.

“Once a veteran says he’s going to do it, they don’t want to give it up,” she says.

She says special seating is reserved for aging or disabled veterans. Anyone interested in attending who might need special accommodations should call Greg Reinhardt at 830-5239. World War II veterans are in attendance at the event every year.

Hopkins also explains this is the fourth year a limited number of free wreaths are being made available to people whose loved ones are veterans buried at other cemeteries. Anyone interested in getting one of the wreaths should call Sue Fitzgerald at 466-9017. They will need to give Fitzgerald their name, the name of the veteran, the branch of service and the cemetery. Fitzgerald can give callers specifics about when and where to pick up the wreaths.

Volunteers are always needed to help unload boxes of wreaths, unbox them and prepare wreaths for the ceremony. Anyone interested in helping should call Hopkins at 570-8804. The wreaths are typically delivered several days before the event.

Anyone wishing to make monetary donations can call Hopkins or make checks out to Wreaths Across America. Checks should be mailed to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 181, Alton, IL 62002. Thirty dollars buys three wreaths for the event.

The community has been generous in its support, Hopkins says. She points out a special thanks to the Argosy Alton Casino for its continued support by hosting a hospitality area at the entrance to the cemetery after the service is over.

“They are valued community supporters,” she says.

More information can be found online.

“We encourage people to come out,” Hopkins says. “We carry on regardless of the weather.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Frank Prager The Wreaths Across America ceremony will place 560 wreaths on veterans’ graves at Alton National Cemetery.