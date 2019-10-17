Remembering Twirp

× Expand Photo by Taralei Griffin Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick speaks at a bench dedication ceremony at Glazebrook Park for former trustee Eldon "Twirp" Williams, who was murdered in 2018.

A crowd of roughly 50 people gathered near the entrance to the Glazebrook Park corn maze on Wednesday evening, talking, laughing, and giving hugs while enjoying the cool fall breeze coming across the pond.

But it wasn't just a simple social gathering. One year prior, Eldon “Twirp” Williams, longtime Realtor and beloved trustee for the Village of Godfrey, had passed away at the age of 87, and Wednesday was a time for honoring his memory.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick spoke from the edge of the pond at a podium decorated with helium balloons as well as a bag of Hostess Donettes and a Hershey’s chocolate bar - two of Twirp’s favorite snacks. The random act of violence that took Twirp’s life was only mentioned briefly, as the mayor’s focus was sharing several funny stories, and the impact the late trustee had on the Riverbend community.

“We’re not just remembering his death one year ago - we’re celebrating him and his love of this community,” McCormick said.

Of particular note was Twirp's passion for the park itself. When Norma Glazebrook was having difficulty moving the Glazebrook Park project forward in 1997, Williams stepped up to make sure it became a reality.

A family friend read a heartfelt letter from all six of Twirp’s daughters - Jill, Joy, Jan, JoEllen, Jean, and Jenny - who were unable to make it to town for the dedication. Fr. Steve Pohlman of Saint Ambrose Catholic Church then led the small crowd in prayer.

Williams, an Air Force veteran and well-known figure in the community, had served for multiple decades in local government dating all the way back to the late 1950s, starting as a justice of the peace. He spent 40 years as Godfrey’s tax assessor and finally served several terms as a village trustee, serving as chairman of the Public Safety Committee and mayor pro tem. He was also a Realtor for Landmark Realty.

Mayor McCormick wrapped up the simple memorial by encouraging everyone to come by the mayor’s office anytime to see “Twirp’s Wall,” where the staff has been hanging pictures in memory of the former trustee since shortly after his death last year.

“Especially if you need a laugh, come on by. Most of the pictures are funny because, well, he was a funny guy!” McCormick said.

As the mayor moved away from the podium, everyone else surged forward to admire the bench and pose for photos. The grey granite bench faces the pond near the concession stand, providing a space for all current and future visitors to Glazebrook Park to rest and enjoy its beauty.

Just as Twirp would have wanted.