Renewable energy on the rise in Metro East

Sierra Club

The Sierra Club’s monthly Speakers’ Series on March 9 at The Old Bakery Beer Company will feature a special presentation by Kevin McKee, volunteer renewable energy advocate (solar ambassador) with the Illinois Solar Energy Association and with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association.

On behalf of these nonprofit organizations, McKee educates the public about renewable energy, with a focus on solar energy. He also advocates for renewable energy and electric transportation policies with the Illinois state legislature and municipal governments.

McKee will explain the status of renewable energy in Illinois and the Metro East, highlighting progress, what’s on the horizon, and what’s needed to maintain that progress. He’ll briefly discuss programs that truly make solar power available and affordable for most energy consumers, and what they can do to transition toward a cleaner, greener energy future.

McKee is retired from a career with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and is an active Sierra Club member.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the event room adjacent to the dining room. For information, call or text Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

