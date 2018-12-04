Reorganized Madison County Board takes office

The Madison County Board welcomed four new members Monday night at its reorganizational meeting.

The new members — Matthew A. King, East Alton; John “Eric” Foster, Granite City; Chris Hankins, Granite City; and Chris Guy, Collinsville — were sworn into office, along with 14 re-elected members.

Following the oath of office, County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler called the newly organized board to order. The board voted to establish meeting dates and times for 2019 and 2020 fiscal years as well as approve committee assignments following a brief discussion.

Prenzler welcomed the new board members before calling for adjournment.

Three countywide elected officials — County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza, Sheriff John Lakin and Treasurer Chris Slusser — took their oath of office Monday morning.

The current makeup of the Madison County Board is for the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years. The next election for board members will be in November 2020.

