Rep. Katie Stuart urges families to check Safe Shopping Guide

Stuart

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is encouraging families to review the 2018 edition of the attorney general’s Safe Shopping Guide to help ensure a safe holiday season.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan issues the guide annually to highlight hazardous toys, children’s products and household items recalled during the past year.

“The safety of our kids is a family’s top priority during the holiday season,” Stuart said. “It is a time for us to be surrounded by loved ones and enjoy the presence of family and friends. The last thing anyone wants to see happen is a small child becoming hurt or worse because of a faulty product. The annual Safe Shopping Guide from the attorney general’s office helps families reduce this risk.”

The guide includes descriptions and photographs of children’s products recalled this year – from popular toys and games to furniture, cribs and strollers. The easy-to-use resource can help families avoid recalled products on the second-hand market and items that may already be in their homes. Questions about products included the guide can be directed to the recall hotline at (888) 414-7678. Previous editions can be found at http://www.ag.state.il.us/consumers/safe_shopping.html.

“I encourage every parent to look at this guide before shopping online or in-store this holiday season,” Stuart said. “By familiarizing themselves with toys and games that have been recalled, parents can avoid potential harm and celebrate the holidays with peace of mind.”

