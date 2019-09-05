Reported child abduction in Alton actually a domestic incident

×
A report Thursday morning of a possible child abduction was actually a domestic incident involving a 25-year-old woman, according to the Alton Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police said just before 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible child abduction. Officers located the reported victim and the preliminary investigation has revealed the victim, a 25-year-old-woman, and suspect knew each other and this was a domestic-related incident, not a child abduction.
“This incident was not a random act, and there is no reason, that we know of, for the public to be concerned at this time,” the post states.
The investigation is ongoing.