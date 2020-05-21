Republicans seeks answers on allocation of stimulus funding

Shimkus

U.S. Reps. John Shimkus, Rodney Davis, Adam Kinzinger, Mike Bost, and Darin LaHood sent a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker requesting information regarding the allocation of federal funding to state and local governments that was authorized and appropriated under the recently enacted bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

A report by the National League of Cities found that Illinois continues to withhold funding from local municipalities.

"We continue to hear from many of our local governments who are struggling because of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders that remain in place. This funding was passed on a bipartisan basis and released to states nearly a month ago to help local governments continue basic functions and we remain concerned that this funding has seemingly not been distributed. While Chicago and other larger municipalities have already received this funding from the federal government, our smaller localities continue to wait. We hope Governor Pritzker will provide more transparency about the timeline and process for distribution," said Republican members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation.

Text of the letter sent to Governor Pritzker:

Governor JB Pritzker

Office of the Governor

207 State House

Springfield, IL 62706

Governor Pritzker:

We write to request information regarding the allocation of federal funding to state and local governments that was authorized and appropriated under the recently enacted bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

As you know, the CARES Act established a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund designed specifically for assistance to state, local, and tribal governments. Local governments with populations of 500,000 or more were able to directly apply for federal funding, with the remaining funds going to state governments. The United States Department of Treasury has confirmed that Illinois received approximately $4.9 billion as of April 24th, 2020.

Therefore, we request the following information:

1. How much of Illinois’ Coronavirus Relief Fund allocation came directly to the state

government;

2. What is the application process, if any, your administration set up to allow smaller units of local government to request funding from amounts received by the state; and

3. Of the amount that came directly to the state government, how much has been disbursed to smaller units of local government and which units of government have received such funding?

We appreciate your consideration and attention to these concerns, and your prompt response to the above questions.

