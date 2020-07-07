Researchers analyze Alton’s social media presence

A research team based in the Economics Department at Principia College has been undertaking research into Alton’s presence on social media. The research is part of a larger ongoing project looking at the impact of downtown investments on the wider Alton economy and community.

The researchers analyzed the image and perception of Alton over the past year on digital platforms (Instagram, YouTube, Trip Advisor, and Facebook), with a particular focus on downtown Alton. The level of user engagement with Alton-related content was also observed. The aim of the research was to establish a baseline dataset so the analysis can be repeated in future years, allowing comparisons over time.

On Instagram, users upload photographs or graphics and have the option to indicate the location of the image by designating a geotag. Between mid-March and mid-June, 2,330 images were uploaded with the geotag “Alton Illinois,” and 214 of these were judged by the researchers to feature first and foremost the city or include a background with a distinctly recognizable element of the city. Of the 214 images, a large proportion featured nature in and around Alton (45 percent of images), with the next largest categories being architecture (39 percent) and art and monuments (15 percent). In the architecture category, 28 percent of the images featured the Clark Bridge, and the remaining 72 percent were of buildings in Alton. In the nature category, the most significant subcategory was the river (80 percent of all nature images), followed by the caves (16 percent).

For videos on YouTube, the researchers used the search term Alton Illinois and analyzed the first 50 videos (by number of views) from uploads to the platform between June 2019 and June 2020. Videos uploaded during this period were on a range of topics, with recreation/places of interest (40 percent), news (22 percent), and history (12 percent) being the most frequent categories. Sentiment analysis was also performed on the videos, with a judgment made on whether each video was positive, negative, or neutral in its coverage or topic. Of all videos, 73 percent were judged to be positive, 21 percent negative, and 6 percent neutral. Of the negative videos, the majority were in the news category. Overall, 55 percent of news-related videos about Alton were judged to be positive, and 45 percent negative.

The Trip Advisor analysis considered the previous year’s reviews of “Things to Do” and downtown “Food/Drink” attractions by users of the site. Of the “Things to Do” attractions that have received reviews over the past year (such as the Robert Wadlow Statue, National Great Rivers Museum, and Alton Haunting Tours), 76 percent of the reviews were judged to be positive, 10 percent neutral, and 14 percent negative. For the downtown food and drink establishments, 85 percent of the year’s reviews were judged as positive, 6 percent neutral, and 9 percent negative.

The research found that the most significant area of social media engagement related to downtown Alton on Facebook over the past year has been the activity of the Alton Main Street Facebook page. Of the 264 posts by Alton Main Street over the past 12 months, each post on average received 48.2 reactions (a like, love, care, wow, laugh, angry, or sad emoticon), 13.5 shares, and five comments.

Going forward, the research team at Principia will be looking for how the numbers of reviews change over time (i.e., how the engagement with Alton on social media varies), as well as the topics that generate engagement and whether the sentiment categories of positive, negative, or neutral change and in what ways. This will allow linkages to be made between downtown investments and the image/perception of Alton on social media.

