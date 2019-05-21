Researchers measure salt concentration in local water bodies

× Expand The SIUE School of Engineering research team, including (from left) Vicky Wieseman, Rohan Benjankar, and Ravin Kafle use a Hatch conductivity meter to measure salt concentration in the field to verify sensor measurements.

Research is being conducted everywhere we look, with curiosity and the pursuit of new knowledge offering an endless array of opportunities to generate important information and expand horizons.

One such example is the continuous monitoring of salt concentration in local water bodies to study effects on ecosystems, a research project led by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Rohan Benjankar.

In fall 2018, Benjankar and his research team of two students deployed 35 sensors in rural streams, urban drains and sides of roads throughout Madison and Macoupin counties and on SIUE’s campus. The sensors measure electrical conductivity every 15 minutes, offering a cost-effective way to collect continuous data.

“My overall research focuses on interaction between hydrological processes and ecosystems and restoring ecosystem processes, which are degraded due to human activities,” Benjankar said. “Winter road maintenance activities using excessive salt may degrade water quality and ecosystem health. It is important to know how much is contributed by winter road maintenance, because salt concentration is also a result of other activities such as industrialization, wastewater treatment and its natural occurrence in certain geological areas.”

Civil and environmental engineering graduate student Ravin Kafle of Nepal and May 2019 civil engineering graduate and former Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities assistant Vicky Wieseman of Worden have worked alongside Benjankar.

“Working closely with a highly qualified professor has been a great opportunity,” said Kafle, who is specializing in water resources engineering. “Salinity in streams is a global issue that affects aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. This research project has helped me become familiar with developing experimental methodology for field work and learn the role of salt concentration on ecosystems.”

“I am fascinated by the environment and water sources,” Wieseman added. “This research experience has positioned me for future success by allowing me to see what it is like to go into the field, and collect data to later be analyzed and interpreted. It’s deepened my knowledge in environmental engineering studies.”

This spring, Benjankar and his team collected all 35 sensors, so the work of collecting and analyzing the data will commence. If his approach proves successful, Benjankar notes it will offer a less expensive technology to capture salt concentration in water bodies throughout the year, not only during seasons when salt is applied to maintain road safety.

He expects the research to offer new knowledge to the general public, and the data collected may help Department of Transportation professionals’ in their decision-making when considering use of salt for winter road maintenance.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter