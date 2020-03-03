Residents can learn about property tax exemptions March 12

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) will host Property Tax Office Hours for residents of Alton Township. The event will be 6-7 p.m. March 12 at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

“This event will give residents the opportunity to learn about and take advantage of current tax exemptions and find tax relief,” Bristow said. “By sitting one on one with staff from the assessor’s office, residents will be able to learn more about what they can do to save on their property taxes.”

Bristow’s free event will let residents engage with members of the Alton Assessor’s Office to learn about exemptions and the appeals process. Residents are encouraged to bring a copy of their most recent property tax bills and a valid form of state identification.

“It is important for homeowners to have the opportunity to ask questions and learn from property tax experts,” Bristow said. “This event will also educate attendees about new laws, proposals, and how to save money on property taxes to local homeowners.”

