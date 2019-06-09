Return of the pow-wow: Native American Day back for another year

× Expand Dean Evans of Granite City talks with the students during the seventh annual Native American assembly at Grigsby Intermediate School on May 17.

× Expand Austin Dearing talks with the students during the seventh annual Native American assembly at Grigsby Intermediate School on May 17.

Grigsby Intermediate School’s most popular event returned May 17.

The Pontoon Beach school had its seventh annual Native American assembly to teach fifth-graders about Native American history and cultures.

“The weather was perfect,” fifth-grade teacher and event coordinator Paula Wilder said. “With all of the rain we got, we were worried about the weather. The kids had a great time.”

Austin Dearing, who lives near Springfield, and Rose and Dean Evans of Granite City returned as guest speakers for the assembly, which started in 2013. Dearing has attended the event since it first began, while the Evanses were back for the third straight year.

“This was done at a volunteer basis,” Wilder said. “They do this because they want to demonstrate the Native American life. They do it just for the kids, and our school is the only one that Austin sets up the tepee for. They both do re-enactments of different places around the country like the French and Indian War and the Plains people. They’ve become friends and now they go to the same places and do re-enactments because they didn’t know each other before this.”

Students get to walk inside a large tepee, made by Dearing. They also got to see items inside the tepee such as poles, animal fur, and beds made of buffalo skin.

“The kids were also allowed to go into the gym after they were in the tepee and do different handouts dealing with the Native American life and situations,” Wilder said. “There was a movie playing in there for them also, so they can get out of the heat. That was kind of different this year.”

Wilder said the Evanses showed students Native American tools, bowls and utensils.

“Rose and Dean did a few things where they bring kids up and demonstrated a little bit of the Native American makeup, like what different things represented on their face,” the teacher said.

Wilder first came up with the idea of having an assembly when she and her husband went to an event in Grafton several years ago. In the first year of the assembly, fifth- and sixth-graders attended.

“It’s a big deal for the kids because we do cover the Native Americans (in class), so it’s hands-on from what they have already learned in social studies,” Wilder said.

Native American facts

There are about 500 federally recognized tribes in the United States, about half of which are associated with Indian reservations

Population is 5,220,579, about 2 percent of the total U.S. population

Ancestors of modern Native Americans arrived in what is now the United States at least 15,000 years ago

Native Americans were affected by the European colonization of the Americas, which began in 1492, and their population declined because of diseases, warfare, slavery, and territorial confiscation

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter