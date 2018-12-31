Revealing the watershed

Sierra Club

Watershed Cairns: Water Marked with Art reveals the connection between land and water and provides an opening for public discussion about fresh water.

Since 2011, sculptor Libby Reuter and photographer Joshua Rowan have created more than 150 evocative, large-scale photographic images of found-glass sculptures, or cairns, on the upper Mississippi and Missouri rivers. Watershed Cairns creates digital photographs of site-specific, dreamlike glass markers, glowing in detailed landscapes and prompting an emotional connection to wetlands, ponds, streams, and even storm sewers. The images and cairns are shown in the Missouri History Museum, Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mount Vernon, National Great Rivers Museum, Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, and the Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, Mo. Their work also is featured on their website, watershedcairns.com.

Libby Reuter will talk about the project and share images they have created while following the great rivers from the source of the Mississippi River at Lake Itasca, Minn., and from the Missouri River’s origin in the Centennial Mountains of Montana to the confluence in West Alton. She will speak from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton. Guests are welcome to arrive at 6 p.m. for dinner and to meet the speaker.

For more information, contact Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter