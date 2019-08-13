Faccin to step down as county auditor, Silkwood running

Faccin and Silkwood

After 20 years of service as Madison County auditor, Rick Faccin will retire at the end of his term in November 2020.

Faccin, 65, of Alton, said his good health makes it an ideal time to retire. Voters have elected him five times as auditor, a position charged with financial record-keeping, analysis and oversight.

“The county’s been run pretty well since we’ve been here,” Faccin said. “(We’ve been) a watchdog for the citizens of this county, and I’m very proud of that. We’ve won a lot of awards in financial reporting, and I just feel like this is a good time for me to go out.”

Before becoming auditor, Faccin served on the County Board from December 1994 until November 2000.

In each fiscal year since being elected, he’s been recognized with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, a national award. He was elected in 2009 and 2014 as president of the Illinois Association of County Auditors, and the organization elected him Auditor of the Year in 2010. He also served as director of Catholic Charities.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege serving the citizens of this county,” he said. “People have been good to me, and hopefully I’ve served the citizens well. I think I’ve served with pride and distinction.

“I’d like to think we did things the right way in here.”

Faccin said he’s endorsing East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood, 59, who will announce his campaign for auditor Wednesday at J.J. Thermo’s Bar and Grill, a new restaurant in Eastgate Plaza.

“If you look at what they’ve developed in that (Eastgate) Plaza, it’s outstanding,” Faccin said of Silkwood. “I think he’ll do a good job for the citizens of this county.”

Silkwood’s background includes 16 years as East Alton treasurer and 5 years as mayor. He’s a lifelong East Alton resident who has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in recreation education, both from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and an associate’s degree in science from Lewis and Clark Community College.

He was elected three times in the late 1990s and early 2000s for school board posts, serving on the East Alton Elementary School Board for 4 years and the East Alton-Wood River High School board for 8 years.

He also played baseball at SIUE, played professionally from 1982-1985 with the Cardinals organization, was an assistant coach at SIUE for 7 years and worked as head coach at Lewis and Clark for 3 years.

“I understand the job; I’m qualified to do the job,” Silkwood said. “Rick leaves a big hole; Rick’s been doing it for a long time. It’s important that we get somebody in that’s qualified.”

As East Alton’s mayor, Silkwood cited the redevelopment of Eastgate Plaza and road improvements as significant accomplishments.

“The thing I guess I’m most proud of is that we’ve maintained a high level of services, despite a declining budget,” he said.

Silkwood said his campaign will emphasize county government’s role as a service provider.

“I think the theme is going to be: look, we’ve got to get the county back to providing services for residents, and less politics,” he said. “I think people are tired of that.

“We’re starting to look more like the federal government at the county level, and the people I talk to want the county to look more like local government and less like the federal government,” he said.

